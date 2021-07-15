Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

UNTY opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $234.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $24.83.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 in the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 34,503 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

