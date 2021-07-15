Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.89% of Universal Display worth $99,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $147.82 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.23.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

