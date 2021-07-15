Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 14.00%. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USAP traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,710. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, VP Wendel Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $50,450.00. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

