UnMarshal (MARSH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $796,066.00

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. UnMarshal has a total market cap of $8.99 million and approximately $796,066.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003969 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnMarshal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00110388 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00150230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,981.62 or 1.00229983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

UnMarshal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnMarshal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnMarshal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnMarshal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnMarshal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.