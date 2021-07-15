Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $10,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

UBA stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.85 million, a P/E ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $19.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

