Urus (URUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $257,364.00

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00022534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market cap of $3.37 million and $257,364.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Urus

URUS is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

