USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Down 1.7%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.56. 13,148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 60,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.19.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.