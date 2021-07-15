USDJ Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.39 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 15th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.84 million and $4.39 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00041460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00111350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00150428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,975.63 or 1.00157256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

