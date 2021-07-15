USDK Hits Market Cap of $28.65 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.65 million and $103.02 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00041487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00113780 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00148199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.37 or 0.99984363 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.08 or 0.01008286 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

