USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002978 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $57.04 million and approximately $561,710.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00020417 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 60,355,285 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

