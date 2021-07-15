USDX Tops One Day Volume of $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006299 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

