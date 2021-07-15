Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.27. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

