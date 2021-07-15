Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 625,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

VNDA opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

