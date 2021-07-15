VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 189.9% in June

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, an increase of 189.9% from the June 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,573,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $107,031,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 824.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.