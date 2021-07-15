Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.05% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $81.20 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $81.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.48.

