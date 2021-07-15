Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 197,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $35,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The stock had a trading volume of 240,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,897,620. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

