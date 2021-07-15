Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $152,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

