Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 3,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $105.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $106.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

