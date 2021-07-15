Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 155.3% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $139.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $82.96 and a one year high of $152.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

