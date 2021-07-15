Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Reduced by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $67,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after buying an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB remained flat at $$218.82 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,498. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.