Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 96,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,001,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $104.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

