Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $8.54 on Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $21,291.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.54 or 0.00026890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 823,115 coins and its circulating supply is 657,956 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

