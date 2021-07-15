VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 154.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.30 on Thursday. VAT Group has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

VACNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

