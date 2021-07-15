Veles Reaches Market Cap of $53,328.49 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Veles has a market capitalization of $53,328.49 and approximately $26.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,829.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,928.98 or 0.06060362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.20 or 0.01426993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00394944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00137027 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.73 or 0.00608638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00405305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00316147 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,727 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,056 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

