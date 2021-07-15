Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich Sells 50,000 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Director Barb J. Samardzich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00.

Shares of VLDR opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

