Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 468.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,808 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Veracyte worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 16.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $5,977,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 3,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,206. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.