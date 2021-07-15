Veracyte (VCYT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT):

7/14/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

6/28/2021 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/15/2021 – Veracyte is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/26/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/18/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Get Veracyte Inc alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.