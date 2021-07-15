Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0201 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $330.28 million and $18.63 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00396852 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,466,771,844 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.