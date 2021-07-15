VeriCoin Market Cap Tops $1.40 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $525.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,243.13 or 1.00145082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00034518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007023 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000117 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,846,082 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

