VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.21. The stock had a trading volume of 315,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,281. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

