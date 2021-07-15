VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,751 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of VeriSign worth $89,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in VeriSign by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in VeriSign by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $1,315,620.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,417. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $230.64 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.