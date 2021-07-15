VeriSign (VRSN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect VeriSign to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect VeriSign to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VRSN opened at $230.64 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.69.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,481,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRSN. upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.