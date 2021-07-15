Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

