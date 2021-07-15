Veritable L.P. Buys 19,195 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $14.25 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

