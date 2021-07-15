Veritable L.P. Buys 901 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.18. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $88.48 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

