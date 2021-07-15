Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Community Health Systems worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,125,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CYH. Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CYH opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

