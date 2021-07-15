Veritable L.P. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $302,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,857 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock opened at $132.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

