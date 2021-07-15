Veritable L.P. Has $2.13 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

