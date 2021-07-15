Veritable L.P. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $505.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.02. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.19 and a twelve month high of $511.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

