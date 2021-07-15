Veritable L.P. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Shares of RWR opened at $109.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

