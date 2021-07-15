Veritable L.P. Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE:EOG opened at $79.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

