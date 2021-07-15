Veritable L.P. Purchases 1,371 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $396,075,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

NYSE FIS opened at $148.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of -389.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

