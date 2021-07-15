Veritable L.P. Sells 1,398 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

