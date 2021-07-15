Veritable L.P. Sells 1,952 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $193.02 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.