Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,968 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Veritex worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

VBTX opened at $33.33 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $540,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,806.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,350. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

