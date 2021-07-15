Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Buys 100,000 Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Stock

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $30.03.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.