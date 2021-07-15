Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.45.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 619,835 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after purchasing an additional 686,007 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,375,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after purchasing an additional 291,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 195,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of -47.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47. Vertex has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

