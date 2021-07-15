Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,030,000.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) major shareholder Logos Global Management Lp bought 370,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,030,000.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $73.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

VERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.