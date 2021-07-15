ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,784 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after buying an additional 7,106,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after buying an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,589,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli raised ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.89 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

