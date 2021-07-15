Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Holdings Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,753,042.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,988,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.95. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.